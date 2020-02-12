RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.