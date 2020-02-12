RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.44 on Wednesday, hitting $2,162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

