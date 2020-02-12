Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 6,645 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.76. 13,750,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

