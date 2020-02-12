Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Southern worth $91,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Southern by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 3,543,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.