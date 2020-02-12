Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.53% of Electronic Arts worth $166,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. 1,566,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

