Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $143.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.83% of Cincinnati Financial worth $143,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 624,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,272. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.