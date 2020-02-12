Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $89.49 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,985 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.67% of Darden Restaurants worth $89,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

DRI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

