Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.88% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $88,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,452,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 1,256,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

