Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 110,415 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,648 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Exelon worth $91,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,917. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

