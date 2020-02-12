Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Discover Financial Services worth $132,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $76.04. 1,608,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.