Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 119,174 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $90,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

