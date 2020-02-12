Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 123,961 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,961 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $91,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 95,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $218.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.