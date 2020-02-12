Robert Noel Sells 113,127 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Robert Noel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

LAND stock opened at GBX 981.60 ($12.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 893.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60. Land Securities Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Numis Securities cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 877.33 ($11.54).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

