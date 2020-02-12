Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

