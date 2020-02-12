Rocket Pool Price Up 25% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00007315 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.