Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 556,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rogers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. Rogers has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.