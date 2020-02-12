Ronald Steven Jankov Buys 5,900 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00.

KN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 755,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,372. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 98.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 217,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

