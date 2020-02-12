Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIRT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

