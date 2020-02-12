Rosenblatt Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,505.67, a PEG ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,170 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,772. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.