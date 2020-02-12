Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 993,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.80 million, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.20. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

