Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE CRT.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.60. 277,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.