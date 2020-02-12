Royal Bank of Canada Trims Drax Group (LON:DRX) Target Price to GBX 370

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 358.22 ($4.71).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 292.49 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.25.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

