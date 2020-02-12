Royal Bank of Canada Trims LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $75.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at $545,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

