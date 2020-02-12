Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Acquires 16,309 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 4.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

