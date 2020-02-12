Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Acquires 17,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.0% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

VPL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. 630,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,737. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

