Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 2.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 328,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,513,133. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

