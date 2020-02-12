Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Buys 31,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 3,940,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

