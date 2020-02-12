Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.8% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 163,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.10. 103,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,011. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.41.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.