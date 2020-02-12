Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2,226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 3.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

