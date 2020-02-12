Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,596. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.