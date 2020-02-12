Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Raises Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 3.9% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

