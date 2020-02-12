Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

