Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,450 Price Target at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 33.60 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,021 ($26.59). 6,196,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,184.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,274.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.