Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE RDS.B opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

