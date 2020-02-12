RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

