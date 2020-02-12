RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 543.15. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.