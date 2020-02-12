RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €45.50 ($52.91) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.08 ($58.23).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

