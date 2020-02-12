Rubies Market Capitalization Achieves $60,179.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market cap of $60,179.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rubies has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

