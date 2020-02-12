Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.80% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 145,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,689. The firm has a market cap of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.31. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.