Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 259,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

