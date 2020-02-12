Ruffer LLP Acquires 137,500 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $20,297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 877,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

