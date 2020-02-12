Ruffer LLP Acquires 80,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,621,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

