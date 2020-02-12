Ruffer LLP Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.31. 18,518,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.98. The stock has a market cap of $570.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

