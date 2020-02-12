Ruffer LLP Buys 1,021,600 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the quarter. Asanko Gold comprises about 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 9.69% of Asanko Gold worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 883,413 shares during the period.

AKG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AKG stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,105. Asanko Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

