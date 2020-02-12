Ruffer LLP Buys 2,938,160 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938,160 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.29% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 22,516,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

