Ruffer LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,612 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.21% of Humana worth $101,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,142. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

