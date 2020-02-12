Ruffer LLP Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.59. 339,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

