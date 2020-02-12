Ruffer LLP Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 1.60% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 170.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.40. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.