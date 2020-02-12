Ruffer LLP Has $163.50 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 587,272 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 4.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.21% of Cigna worth $163,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.56. 2,720,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,051. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.