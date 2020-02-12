Ruffer LLP Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,552 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 1,698,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

